...with a little help from the poor

The Delhi Congress has alleged that labour contractors and land mafia are using the poor in Kirari and neighbouring areas in outer Delhi to get old currency notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 exchanged at the banks for a commission of Rs.100 each.
These people are allegedly making the poor stand in line every morning as early as 5 a.m, said the party. The Congress has demanded an immediate CBI probe to bust the organised money exchange racket.
“The generation of black money has already started. We demand that the CBI immediately send its team to Kirari and all other urbanised slums where the labour contractors and the local dons have been using thousands of poor by making them stand in queues and get Rs.4,000 changed from the banks. The poor people get between Rs.200 and Rs.300 per day. We suspect that slowly an organised racket is taking roots in Kirari, where the bank accounts of the poor are also being used to generate at least Rs.2.5 lakh per person,” Delhi Congress leader Pratyush Kanth said.
Kirari, in northwest Delhi, is the biggest urbanised slum in the city. About eight lakh people live in Kirari in a radius of 6 km and most of the people living here are daily wagers.
“The purpose of demonetisation is defeated if we allow the poor to be used in such a way. . In Kirari, some labour contractors are getting old demonetised notes worth almost Rs.10 lakh, per bank, exchanged daily,” Mr. Kanth said.
