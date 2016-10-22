“Steps being taken to provide quality education to the youth”

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said “effective steps” were being taken to provide quality education to the youth in the country.

He was addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of a Central School at Budayan village in Jind district, an official release issued here said.

Union Minister of Steel Birender Singh was also present on the occasion.

The HRD Minister said the school building would be constructed at a cost of Rs 18 crore and would be ready in next one-and-half years and all kind of facilities would be made available to students.

“India is leading in every sector as per the aspirations of the people. The base of development of any State or country depends on the quality of education being provided. To strengthen this base, both Central and state governments are making concerted efforts, ” he said.

As many as 15 lakh schools, 38,000 colleges and 700 universities are functional in the country, where 27 crore students are being taught by about one crore teachers, Mr Javadekar said, adding to ensure quality education to all, as many as 3,000 schools were being set up every year by the government in the country.

He called upon the teachers to give their best to educate the future of the country.

While commending upon the “development works” being carried out by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said the State “is progressing at a very fast pace in all spheres of development”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Singh said education is the key to success and with the setting-up of this school, the students of the area would get “quality education”.

This institute would help in promotion of education in a big way, he claimed. - PTI