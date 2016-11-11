“Inform about steps to check black money”

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday demanded that the NDA government at the Centre inform the public without delay about the steps being taken to control black money after its hasty decision for demonetisation which had put common people to a great inconvenience.

Talking to media persons in Sikar, Mr. Gehlot asked whether the Union government had a clear roadmap for changing the system that had led to the growth of black money. “If the system is not changed, black money will start collecting again after December 30. Does the government have a clear answer to this?”

Mr. Gehlot said the chain of black money starts from funding of political parties through cash donations. “What are the government’s plans to deal with this? Does the government intend to bring a State funding policy?” he asked.

Unless the “firm and concerted steps” are taken to change this system, the NDA government’s decision for demonetisation would turn out to be a mere populist measure and would fail to make an impact on the national economy, said Mr. Gehlot.

“Not solve the problem”

The former Chief Minister said merely changing the currency notes would not solve the problem of black money being invested in properties, used in elections, sent to foreign banks and paid through gold and jewellery. “It is necessary to make long-term institutional reforms to deal with this issue.”