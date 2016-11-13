“Demonetisation will not check black money”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes will not serve the purpose of checking black money.

“It’s good that corruption is checked and people become aware that there should not be (any) corruption. But this problem cannot be overcome merely by changing Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes...those who used to keep such notes are now waiting for Rs 2000 notes...,” Mr Yadav said.

“The government needs to ensure that things like these (corruption) are not repeated in future,” he said on the sidelines of a programme here. - PTI