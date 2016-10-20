Delhi

“BJP govt has betrayed madrasa para-teachers”

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress president Sachin Pilot has accused the BJP government of betraying the madrasa para-teachers by failing to regularise their job despite the promise made in the ruling party's manifesto for the State Assembly elections.

A delegation of madrasa para-teachers, led by Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Danish Abrar, met Mr. Pilot here on Tuesday seeking his intervention in the matter.

Mr. Pilot said the refusal to absorb them in the regular government employment amounted to betrayal by the ruling BJP.

In its election manifesto, the BJP had promised to regularise the services of the National Rural Health Mission staff, Vidyarthi Mitras, Shiksha Karmis and madrasa para-teachers.

“Except the madrasa para-teachers, the State government has initiated the process for regularising all other employees,” he said.

