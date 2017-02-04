‘Work on for a lasting solution’

The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) will be soon working on a permanent solution for the Badarpur Thermal Power Station, which has been closed since November.

“It is difficult to keep closing and opening the plant based on air quality so we will invoke the ‘severe’ category under the Graded Response Action Plan action plan till we can take a substantial step,” said EPCA member Sunita Narain.

She added that the EPCA would hold a meeting with Delhi government officials within a week to come up with a plan for the Badarpur plant.