‘Will continue to fight for workers’ rights’

Mr. Dahiya, whose surname appears as ‘Kumar’ in some of court records and as ‘Dahiya’ in others, is also the son of a farmer.

He completed his training at ITI Sonepat in 2004.

A year-long stint as apprentice at the Gurgaon factory in 2004-05 was followed by another year as contract worker at a private company. He joined Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant on July 19, 2006, on a salary of Rs.3,200 per month.

Three years later, he became a permanent worker and started earning Rs.16,000 per month.

“Under our attendance-linked compensation system, if you take three to four days of CL [casual leave] or SL [sick leave] in a month, the salary would dwindle to Rs. 9,000. It was to fight against such practices that we wanted form a union.”

He said Human Resources manager Awanish Kumar Dev was among the few people from the manangement who were sympathetic towards the workers’ attempt to form a union.

“The production people were upset with Mr. Dev. He had confided in me that there was tension within the management over the way he was handling union-related conflict with the workers,” said Mr. Dahiya.

While other imprisoned workers did computer courses and read books to keep themselves busy, he did no such thing.

“To be honest, my heart was not in doing computer courses or anything in jail. Evidently, my studies were of no help — they only landed me in jail. What more reading to do in jail?”

Of the four, Mr. Dahiya dwells the most upon the fact that he had to spend time in jail for a crime he did not commit.

“It would have been easier to accept being in jail if I had actually done something… but to be locked up for no reason…”

Mr. Dahiya’s son was just one-year-old when he went to jail. Now five, the boy goes to school in Sonepat.

“I was the bread-winner of my family. When I was in jail, my family faced financial difficulties paying medical bills and school fees. But I will continue to support union work and the fight for workers’ rights.”

