‘Victim was drugged’

: Random injection marks on kidnapped victim Abhishek Khetarpal’s arms are a grim reminder of the 60-hour traumatic experience he endured at the hands of his kidnappers.

Since he was sedated for most of the time, he does not remember the exact times he was injected, but the number of injection marks makes him put the figure at a dozen.

For the execution of the plan, the kidnappers had hired one person who claimed to know how to give injections. But that man hardly knew his job.

“Had we not rescued him, the kidnappers would have killed him. The mastermind of the kidnapping was known to the victim, and he made no attempts to conceal his identity from Khetarpal,” Dependra Pathak, Joint CP (South-Western Range), said.

He was fed just once during his entire ordeal. “I was served a plate of rice and egg curry,” said the victim, whose mouth, too, was bound with cloth on several occasions.

Until the police found him, the victim had given up all hopes of a rescue.

“I was kept in a mud hut in a remote village. I never expected the police to find me, he said.

Investigators said the kidnappers had planned the crime for 15 days before executing it.