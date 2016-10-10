‘Terrorist’ effigies in great demand

As Delhi gets ready to mark Dussehra on Tuesday, the ‘bad guys’ are back with a bang at the makeshift markets that sell Ravana effigies in the city.

At one such market in Titarpur, outside Tagore Garden metro station, the makers and sellers of effigies said that the recent militant attacks in Kashmir have led to customers asking for effigies of “terrorists” to burn along with Ravana on Dusshera.

Apart from the 10-headed Ravana, complete with a decorative crown and jewellery, customers have been asking for smaller effigies to burn — a request that gains popularity whenever there is a terrorist attack.

High demand

“People are very angry due to the rise in terrorism again. So this year, some people have bought a bigger Ravana, plus two small figures that they label as terrorists,” said Umesh Kumar, who runs an effigy business at Titarpur.

Mr. Kumar, who prefers to go by Johnny, added that demand for effigies of the demon king has increased in the past two years, forcing the makers to start work months in advance.

This year, the market at Titarpur is looking forward to the fact that Dusshera falls on a Tuesday, which according to some Hindus is an inauspicious day. “Whenever Dussehra falls on a Tuesday, people burn Ravana effigies the next day. This helps us as leftover stock gets sold the next day,” said Johnny.

When it comes to variety, the road outside Tagore Garden metro station has Ravanas in all sizes and designs. From five feet to 60 feet tall, an effigy can cost up to Rs.15,000. Sellers say the increase in cost of labour has forced a hike in prices.

From Ravanas with horns on the heads, something of a trend for the past few years now, to Ravana wearing a black crown with gold-coloured stars, Ravana-makers have a range of designs for customers to choose from.

This year, Ravana will also be seen wearing a lungi . However, workers said making a lungi-wearing Ravana effigy stand is a tough task.

“Ravana was a monster, so skulls suit him. Sometimes people ask for specific designs, but mostly we decide the motifs based on what looks good,” said Jugal Kishor, who has been making Ravanas for a decade now.

( The writer is an intern with The Hindu )