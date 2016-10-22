‘Sufferers’ of Emergency to get medical reimbursement: Minister

The Haryana government on Friday said it has decided that the persons and their spouses, who have been identified as “sufferers” during the Emergency imposed by the Congress government, would get the reimbursement of their medical claims on the pattern of state government employees.

Health Minister Anil Vij said a proposal to this effect has been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official release quoted him as saying.

He said the sufferers and their spouses would be identified in the State and deputy commissioners concerned would issue them photo identity cards as the incentive would only be admissible to those having the identity cards.

The deputy commissioner of the district concerned would designate an agency which would receive the medical claims from the eligible beneficiaries and get these reimbursed, Mr Vij said.

He said for indoor treatment, full reimbursement would be allowed on the expenditure incurred for the treatment taken from the government hospital.

The minister said in case of approved private hospitals and for treatment in private wards, the reimbursement would be allowed as per the government rules.

Besides, in case of un-approved private hospitals, the medical bill would be reimbursed on issuance of an emergency certificate by the civil surgeon of the district concerned, he said.

Mr Vij said in case of outdoor treatment, the reimbursement would be allowed from government and approved hospitals, subject to the condition that the person would obtain a chronic disease certificate from the civil surgeon concerned and bill would be worked out as per the instructions applicable to the hospitals as in case of indoor treatment. - PTI

“A proposal to this effect has been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar”