‘Smart classes’ in NDMC schools

Students of 30 schools run by the New Delhi Municipal Council will get education through “smart classes”.

Under the Centre's Digital India initiative, the NDMC signed an MoU with Extramarks Education, a digital learning solution provider.

According to officials, this digital platform of imparting education will be adopted in over 440 classrooms of these schools in the first phase. Extramarks will undertake the work of supplying, installing, commissioning and functioning of hardware and uploading of educational digital content. The content will be provided in both Hindi and English from Classes VI to XII.