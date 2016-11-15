‘Situation not likely to improve in next few days’

Joginder Madan, a fruits and vegetables commission agent at the Khandsa subzi mandi here, suffered a setback after demand dipped in the wake of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes being demonetised.

Business on credit

“Earlier, we would order 500 to 600 cartons of fruits and vegetables every day. Now, it has come down to just 50 to 100 cartons a day. Demand has been hit hard because of the cash crunch, which is why we [agents] are placing smaller orders. The only option is to do business on credit. We used to see sales of Rs.1 to Rs.2 lakh in cash each day, but now we do not make even Rs.5,000,” said 45-year-old Joginder.

The dip in demand has impacted prices of almost all fruits and vegetables. “We would need one to two mini-trucks of oranges every day before the announcement. Now, it is just one mini-truck in five days. Most oranges in Gurugram come from Nagpur. With the dip in demand, prices have plummeted from Rs.50 per kg to Rs.25 and Rs.30 per kg,” he said.

Ultimately, said Joginder, the farmer would be hit.

Bharat, a 38-year-old commission agent who deals in potatoes, onions and tomatoes, said that cold stores were closed at this time of the year, and that agents like him had no option but to store the stock in godowns. “If we don’t find customers soon, it will start rotting. Going by the present pace, the situation is not likely to improve for three to four weeks,” said Bharat.

Farmers, truckers accepting old notes

Tara Chand, 60, who deals mostly in potatoes, said farmers and truckers were still accepting the banned notes, easing the situation to an extent. “Some farmers still accept Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes. Truckers are willing to take these notes as fuel stations accept them. It has prevented the situation from going out of hand. We, too, take these notes from buyers and hand them over to farmers and truckers. Sometimes we sell on credit to regular customers,” he said. Tara Chand added that the availability of cash had improved marginally over the past two days.

For fruit vendor Sahdev, making both ends meet has been a struggle. “Earlier, I managed to make Rs.500 to Rs.600 per day, but now I hardly get Rs.200 to Rs.300. Sales have dipped and even I do not have enough money to buy large quantities from wholesalers. If the government manages to control black money, it is not going to impact me. But the ban on the currency notes has surely hit me,” said Sahdev, who migrated from Uttar Pradesh in search of livelihood.