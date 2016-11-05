Delhi

‘Rid Delhi of old diesel vehicles’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed the Delhi government to strictly enforce the ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles from plying on city roads.

NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar expressed his displeasure that the ban order issued by the green court was not being seriously executed and hoards of old diesel vehicles were still visible on the roads. “Why are you not stopping such vehicles? Issue directions to all concerned authorities to take such vehicles off the roads.”

Advocate Tarunvir Singh Khehar, who appeared on behalf of the Delhi government, told the the court that authorities were challaning such vehicles but “we don’t have space to park the impounded vehicles.”

The NGT has asked Mr. Khehar to move an application before it in this regard so that appropriate directions could be passed to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to provide space for parking of seized vehicles.

Not a major contributor, says Centre’s lawyer

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand, who appeared on behalf of the Centre, told the green panel that diesel vehicles were not the major contributor to pollution and vehicular emission.

Ms. Anand said that no coercive steps should be taken against diesel vehicles until the matter was heard in its entirety.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on November 8.

