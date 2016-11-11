‘Rasgulla’ sales up by 16.25 % since liquor ban: Nitish

Counting virtues of prohibition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said the sale of “rasgulla” has increased by 16.25 per cent in past seven months since the ban on alcohol in the State.

“Sale of rasgulla has increased by 16.25 per cent in the past seven months since prohibition came into effect in Bihar,” Mr. Kumar said addressing a Chetna Sabha as part of his “Nishchaya Yatra” here in East Champaran district.

In addition, sale of healthy foods like peda, paneer and dahi matha (product of curd) has also risen since the ban on liquor was clamped in Bihar in April, he said.

On Wednesay, the Chief Minister had reeled figure of hike in sale of milk in the wake of prohibition by 11 per cent.

Mr. Kumar was addressing a rally here on his second stop of Nishchay Yatra that started on Wednesday from Bettiah to take feedback from people on prohibition as well as on “seven resolves” which has been adopted by the government as “policy of governance” for the next five years.

“Seven resolves” include civic amenities like drinking water, toilet, roads and electricity for every household.

Mr. Kumar read figures to claim a substantial drop in crime rate after banning liquor, spiced and domestic as well as Indian Made Foreign Liquor in the past seven months.

“Heinous crimes on the decline”

With Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and State police chief P. K. Thakur present on the dias, Mr. Kumar claimed that heinous crimes have seen a slide.

Murder cases have dropped by 36 per cent in between April 1 to October 31, this year compared to the same period in 2015, he said.

Likewise, dacoity decreased by 25 per cent, riots by 40 per cent, kidnapping for ransom by 56 per cent and road accidents by 21 per cent, Mr. Kumar, who has taken the task of prohibition in a mission mode, said dwelling on impacts of liquor ban.

Mr. Kumar, who is also Janata Dal (U) chief, apparently hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the election promise (of bringing back black money and providing Rs 15 lakh out of it to every citizens) was not fullfilled and instead declared as “jumla” (euphism).

But, unlike those “hollow” promises his government has effected prohibition and started works on seven resolves of providing electricity, road, toilet, drinking water and sewage among others to every household before completion of one year of grand secular alliance government.

With Agriculture Minister Ram Vichar Rai of RJD and Congress Minister Madan Mohan Jha with him, Mr. Kumar slammed the Centre for permiting trial of GM mustard and said Bihar would not allow genetically modified mustard in any case. - PTI