Delhi

‘Punjabi Suba’ second partition for Punjabis: Amarinder

Hitting out at the Akali government’s ‘Punjabi Suba’ celebrations, senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said trifurcation of Punjab was “second partition for Punjabis after 1947”.

He also hit out at the Akalis for shrinking the State to fulfil their own sectarian agenda.

Punjab celebrated its 50th foundation day on Tuesday. It was declared a separate State after Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were carved out of it on November 1, 1966. The Akali Dal and various other organisations had demanded for the creation of a Punjabi speaking state during the 1960s.

The Akali government celebrated the occasion in Amritsar with BJP President Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal attending the function.

The Congress leader, however, flayed the government for celebrating the occasion “which laid the foundation for the continuous decline of the state“.

“Rather than celebration, it should be a moment of penance and self-atonement for Akalis, who had effectively shrunk the state in such a manner as to deprive it of the rich resources and growth prospects which fell to the share of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in the process,” he said in a statement here.

Though it was during the Congress regime when Punjab was trifurcated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Amarinder Singh said Punjab lost out on huge land tracts spanning 80 lakh acres.

He said the State also lost precious resources like water, hydroelectric power, forests and tourism to Himachal Pradesh, while large and well-planned industrial belts went to Haryana due to trifurcation of Punjab.

Capt. Singh said, “Thus, while Haryana prospered through industrial growth, particularly in Faridabad, Gurgaon and Panipat, Punjab was left struggling with a legacy of festering disputes, including the demand for Chandigarh as its exclusive capital and a commitment to provide Haryana with our precious water.” - PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:03:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/%E2%80%98Punjabi-Suba%E2%80%99-second-partition-for-Punjabis-Amarinder/article16087213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY