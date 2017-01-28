‘Proposed Jat stir will pressurise BJP’

The proposed Jat agitation in Haryana later this month is primarily looking to pressurise the government into fulfilling the promises made to the community after the agitation last year, said Akhil Bharatiya Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti national president Yashpal Malik. Among the promises made were withdrawal of cases lodged against the agitators.

‘Govt not serious’

Alleging that the present BJP government did not appear to be very serious about granting reservation to Jats, Mr. Malik said the agitation was timed to impact the BJP’s prospects in the poll-bound States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. “After holding rallies in these States, we are now conducting door-to-door campaigns against BJP candidates. It is likely to impact 125 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in Uttarakhand and the entire Punjab,” said the Jat leader.

Broken promises

“It is being said that the proposed agitation is to demand reservation for the Jats, despite the matter being in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Yes, it is one of our demands, but the agitation starting from January 29 is more about pressurising the government into fulfilling the promises it made last year after the agitation. We had met the government on February 22, March 18, and again on June 18 last year, after which the government had promised to withdraw cases against the agitators, grant ex-gratia to the injured and jobs to the next of kin of the martyrs. But, none of these promises were kept,” said Mr. Malik, speaking to The Hindu over phone from Uttar Pradesh.

He claimed that 25,000 people were booked in February last year with 2,100 cases yet to be withdrawn.

Awaiting ex-gratia

“While 18 people attained martyrdom and 300 sustained injuries during the agitation last year, 67 are still behind bars. Though the government has granted ex-gratia to the martyrs, their families are still waiting for jobs. The injured, too, are waiting for the ex-gratia. When the BJP government can withdraw cases against the Patels in Gujarat and grant ex-gratia to victims of pellet gun injuries in Kashmir, why can’t they do the same in Haryana?” asked the Jat leader.

Mr. Malik added that one of their major demands was action against the BJP’s Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini for repeatedly making unsavoury remarks against eminent Jat personalities and creating bad blood between communities.

Peaceful protest this time

Also, he asserted that peaceful dharnas would be held in rural areas across Haryana, excluding Gurugram, Panchkula and Mewat. “These districts have been left out as they are predominantly urbanised. But there are demands for agitation from here as well. People from all 36 communities would take part in these dharnas, but will not indulge in any violence. Rail and road traffic will not be disrupted. The purpose is to garner support for the agitation and pressurise the government,” said Mr. Malik while adding that a majority of Khaps were supporting the agitation.