‘Police Mitras’ to be back in city

: The Delhi Police are soon going to revive the appointment of civilians who will team up with police officers to facilitate core policing duties.

Certain powers will also be assigned to these civilians or ‘Police Mitras’, said Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma.

“In order to make the ground-level policing more effective, the assistance and cooperation of citizens is very necessary. ‘Police Mitra’ is an initiative to involve members of civil society in prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order ,” said Mr. Verma.