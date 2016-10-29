‘Police Mitras’ to be back in city

: The Delhi Police are soon going to revive the appointment of civilians who will team up with police officers to facilitate core policing duties.

Certain powers will also be assigned to these civilians or ‘Police Mitras’.

The announcement was made by Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Verma at the Police Headquarters here on Friday.

“In order to make the ground-level policing more effective, the assistance and cooperation of citizens is very necessary. ‘Police Mitra’ is an initiative to involve members of civil society in prevention of crime, maintenance of law and order and for better communication with citizens as a whole,” said Mr. Verma. Some of the powers enjoyed by these Police Mitras are akin to those enjoyed by beat staff, but their primary duties will be to keep an eye on eve-teasers, visit houses of victims in cases of theft or dacoity, collect information about school dropout and drug addicts, and work in coordination with RWAs.