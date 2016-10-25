‘Pinki was often threatened by killer’

: Usually returning late at night from work in Rohini, Pinki would find it difficult to get an autorickshaw to her home in Sirhaul after getting down at the metro station. And this is how she came in contact with Jitender, the autorickshaw driver. But little did she know that this relationship between a commuter and a driver would meet a fatal end.

Familiar practice

“She would often hire an autorickshaw on her way back home from the metro station. However, as autos were not easily available at night, she took the contact number of Jitender and mostly hired him. Jitender probably developed liking for her, and started stalking her.”

“She initially ignored him, but then he even started calling her over phone. He then started calling me as well and would issue threats,” said Man Singh, her husband.

It was only two months ago that Man Singh got to know about Jitender when the latter came to their room in Sirhual village.

‘Threatened’

“He came to my room and threatened to take away my wife,” said Man Singh.

“It even led to a minor scuffle between us, but I chose not to report the matter to the police,” he added.

Pinki, a native of Shillong, had met Man Singh three years ago in Gurugram soon after she divorced her first husband and the two decided to get married.

She has a teenage son from the first marriage.

Pinki and her sister, who stays in Delhi, work at a beauty parlour in Rohini.

Warnings ignored?

Pinki’s sister purportedly told the police that Jitender even called her on a few occasions. Pinki and her sister reportedly scolded Jitender a few days before the incident and asked him to stay away.

“Pinki’s sister even advised her to file a complaint, but she did not approach the police. Probably she did not expect him to take such an extreme step and attack her. Jitender also took advantage of the fact that Pinki was from the Northeast and found her to be an easy target,” said Edward, executive member, North-East Support Centre and Helpline.

Call for help

Even when the attack happened, Pinki was over phone talking to her husband, Man Singh, to tell him that Jitender was stalking her.

“She called me around 9 a.m. and said that Jitender was again following him. Suddenly I heard screams and a loud thud, but the phone was not disconnected. I called her out, but she did not reply.”

“At this, I disconnected the phone and called her again. But she did not pick up. I kept trying her number fearing the worst. Eventually a man picked up the phone after 30 minutes and told me that she had been murdered,” said Man Singh, a native of Nepal.