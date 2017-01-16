‘Overwhelming’ response to kite festival on Day 2

A clear, windy Sunday provided the perfect setting for day two of the fourth Delhi International Kite Festival that is being conducted by Delhi Tourism at DDA Ground, Sector 10, Dwarka. The event continued past sunset with experts flying kites fitted with LED lights to enthral vistors.

The three-day event has numerous kite flyers from India and abroad showcasing their flying and kite-making skills. A special kite-making demonstration was organised where professional kite flyers showcased their expertise and demonstrated the art of kite making.

Music and dance shows

OverNic O’Neill, an international kite flyer from USA said she was “amazed to see the overwhelming response” to the festival and was equally excited to “witness music and dance shows organised as part of the kite festival for the first time”.

S.P Singh, MD and CEO, Delhi Tourism said, “The positive aura and vibe of the Kite Festival will make you smile and forget about all your worries. No matter what the status of the people are, everyone is happy. Little children running around happy and joyously flying their kites. It will make you realise how a day of such celebration helps people forget all about their busy lives and hardships they face on a daily basis.”

International participants

Famous kite flyers from Germany, Korea, USA, China, Thailand, Ukraine, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands and Malaysia participated. Indian participants from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jaipur, Chennai, Kerala and Punjab joined the visitors.

To go with the flying, food stalls and music performances by Ravinder Grewal of Punjabi Academy, a craft bazaar, magic shows, puppet shows, quiz contest, and comedy shows added to the festivities.