‘Osteoporosis and heart ailments may be linked’

Quoting a recent study, doctors at the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have stated that there is growing evidence to suggest that heart diseases and osteoporosis may be co-morbid health conditions, especially among the elderly.

Bone Mineral Density

The study looked at data from about 45,500 adults who had a history of low Bone Mineral Density (BMD).

The data included the medical follow-ups of these patients for up to 10 years. It was found that as many as 1,841 people in the sample size had recent-onset heart failure. The researchers concluded that heart failure was associated with a 30 per cent increase in the risk of major fractures to the wrist, hip and vertebrae.

Correlation

“This is one of the many studies that have reported a correlation between heart failure and osteoporosis. The underlying cause of the co-existence of these two disorders can be attributed to shared risk factors, both genetic and environmental. These intersecting risk factors include old-age, smoking, hypertension, diabetes, low blood calcium and vitamin D and physical inactivity,” said Dr. K.K Aggarwal of the Indian Medical Association.

“The association between these two conditions has opened new treatment and management options for these disorders. Patients with a lower than normal BMD can be screened for co-associated heart conditions and those with a history of heart failure can be screened for BMD to promote prompt management measures,” said Dr. Aggarwal.

Known as the “silent disease”, osteoporosis is often under-recognised and under-treated.

Due to inadequate awareness, there is a huge gap in the quality of care for osteoporosis and that for coronary heart disease. The first step in dealing with this gap is to make physicians, especially cardiologists, aware of the co-relation between the conditions.

Dr. Sumiran Passey, consultant, Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, AktivOrtho said men don’t suffer from osteoporosis as much as women, but when they do, it can be much more destructive.

Osteoporosis in men

“Much more attention needs to be given to osteoporosis in men. It’s wrong to believe it’s a woman’s disease,” said Dr. Passey.

“Being skinny is bad for your bones; there is a link between low body weight and hormonal imbalance, which affect bone health. If one is thin and quickly gains weight, the strength of their bones goes up accordingly,” the consultant added.

Watch out. Acidity and reflux is a bane of our stressful times.

Most do not think twice before popping an antacid to check heartburn, but doctors warn that regular consumption of the drug can weaken your bones and cause osteoporosis.

Doctors at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) cautioned against indiscriminate use of over-the-counter antacids as it may have unintended negative consequences.