‘Nothing has changed since AAP came’

The AAP government is inching towards completing two years in powers, but it is yet to fulfil the promises it made to its core support group – the autorickshaw drivers.

Besides an increase in the number of autorickshaw stands, the AAP - in its 70-point manifesto - had said it would facilitate quick bank loans for the purchase of autorickshaws, conduct special training for drivers, and ensure that harassment by the traffic police and transport authorities was stopped.

But ask Dayal Singh, an auto driver who plies in Karol Bagh, and he says: “Nothing had changed since the AAP came into power.”

“If we are caught, we are not allowed to ply our auto for a month, irrespective of the fine we pay. It is very difficult for us to maintain our families this way,” Mr. Singh said.

Shankar Kumar, another auto driver, seconded this version. “There were some changes in the law because of which harassment by the Traffic Police came down. But, (transport) authority officials still don’t let drivers like me off without a bribe.”

Though the AAP announced a bank loan scheme, many auto drivers claimed to have faced difficulties when it comes to taking help from banks. Other drivers, meanwhile, said that they were thankful to government organisations like Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for schemes that came to their aid. “Schemes such as the IGL Suraksha Yojana and the IGL Swasth Saradhi have proved more helpful than the Delhi government,” said Krishna Pandey, a resident of Shahdara.

Union upset

The unions representing the auto drivers, meanwhile, have charged the AAP government of not delivering on demands despite several strikes.

Rajendra Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union and Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh, alleged that the government’s bias towards app-based taxi services was evident from the fact that its norms sought to ensure that every auto driver should possess a licensed badge, which was not the case with the app-based cab drivers.

He also demanded why, when the Supreme Court had granted permission for nearly 1 lakh autos to ply, only 70,000 autos were given licences by the Delhi Transport Authority.

“The AAP government has increased the number of e-rickshaws just to increase its vote bank,” he alleged.

Sanjay Samrat, president of the Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association said that both the AAP and the BJP governments were allowing app-based platforms to function despite questions over the legality of their operations.

In addition to announcing its intent to formulate “holistic transport policies for all forms of transport”, the AAP had promised the establishment of a ‘Unified Transport Authority’, apart from a revision of fares.

Opinion on this, however, was divided among the auto drivers. “We lose out to app-based vehicles because their base fare is Rs. 6 per kilometre while ours is Rs. 8. Fares should remain where they are, but the plying of app-based taxis must be regulated,” said Vibhuti Prasad who has been driving an auto for three decades.

According to Ramesh Tiwari, another auto driver, autorickshaws cater to “specific commuters” who are more comfortable in an auto than a car.

Government speak

Though Transport Minister Satyendar Jain remained unavailable for a comment, a senior government official said the AAP dispensation had done a lot and was on track to do more for auto rickshaw drivers in the immediate future.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)