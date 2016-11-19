‘Not tyre burst’

In reference to a story headlined “4 dead in Expressway accident” involving a Mahindra XUV500 on the Yamuna Expressway which appeared in The Hindu on November 15, 2016, Mahindra has clarified that the company was “in the process of investigating the incident in detail through an external agency.”

The company said contrary to news items citing tyre burst as the cause of the accident, “preliminary investigations have found all four tyres to be intact.”

“All Mahindra Automotive products are developed and manufactured to meet or exceed the safety standards set in India for a safe driving experience,” it added.