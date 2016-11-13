‘Not even 3 of 10 people in Delhi will vote for AAP’

: The Congress slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, saying not even three out of 10 voters in the national Capital will support the AAP government at this juncture.
“I am telling you, today not even three out of 10 people in Delhi would vouch for AAP. The plight of the people is the worst,” Congress national spokesperson Ajay Maken told reporters here.
Campaigning for the Goa unit of Congress ahead of the state assembly polls, he released a “charge sheet” of allegations against the AAP government in Delhi.
Mr. Maken alleged that since the AAP took over the regime in Delhi, the people were feeling “cheated and disentranced”.
“I caution the people of Goa not to follow the footstep or commit the same mistake and then later repent the way people in national Capital are doing now,” said Maken. — PTI
