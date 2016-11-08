Delhi

‘Noida builders flout construction norms’

next move:The residents are considering approaching the NGT regarding violation of construction norms.— Special Arrangement

: Residents of Noida and Greater Noida have claimed that local construction is leading to air pollution and was making day-to-day life difficult for them. They are considering approaching the NGT regarding the same.

Residents of sectors 53, 61, 33, 23 and 59 said they were experiencing respiratory problems due to pollution caused by the ongoing construction work of an elevated road. Residents of Sector 53 have also lodged a complaint with the Noida authority as there are allegedly no sheets set up over the construction area to contain the dust.

“The elevated road construction has made life difficult for the last two years. Now the authority has started filling mud to plant ornamental trees, which has created more issues. During peak hours, vehicles kick up the dust which moves to our area. The residents are planning to file a case with the NGT if the authority fails to check air pollution,” said Mr. B.K. Negi, a resident of Sector 53. The Noida authority is constructing an elevated road, pavements and filling soil in a divider on Master Plan-II road, next to residential areas. Sources said that apart from private projects, ongoing government projects are adding to air pollution, forcing locals to cover their faces with masks.

The NGT in 2015, had directed Noida and Greater Noida Authorities to form teams to inspect and initiate action on those construction sites that violate ministry of environment and forest (MOEF) -2010 guidelines on construction methods.

“The drive was an eyewash and once again it is painful to travel in both Noida and Greater Noida,” said Mr. S.C. Sachdeva, a resident of Sector 39 in Noida.

Mr. S.C. Mishra, project engineer of the Noida authority, said, “We are making plans to ensure no pollution is caused due to construction work. We have planned to sprinkle water on the ground to so that dust is not kicked up.”

(The writer is a freelance journalist)

