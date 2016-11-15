Markets in Delhi remained deserted on Monday even as traders and small businessmen went into a huddle over future course of action.
Shops in Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Kashmere Gate, Amar Colony, Khan Market, Connaught Place, Kamla Nagar and Bhagirath Place remained closed, or shut down after a few hours, as customers kept their cash for the bare essentials.
A senior functionary from a prominent traders’ union said that a lack of supply from wholesale dealers, which they blamed on distributors and industry operators downing shutters due to liquidity crunch, were discussed at the meeting.
While only cash transactions had been affected so far, Monday saw sales through credit and debit also dip, said a trade union representative.
“It would be wrong to say that business is being affected. There is no business taking place in Delhi markets at all,” said a trader.
Agitation planned
“A delegation had also called on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Sunday where they called upon him to support a planned agitation against the effects of demonetisation,” said the functionary, adding that a majority of the Capital's businessmen were in favour of an indefinite strike that could be announced later this week.
“Mr. Kejriwal expressed his support and may figure prominently in our agitations,” the functionary said.
