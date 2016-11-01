‘No Tobacco Day’ in Punjab today

The Punjab government will observe November 1 as ‘No Tobacco Day’ in an effort to discourage tobacco use in the State.
“Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has issued directions to all the Deputy Commissioners in this regard,” Punjab Health Minister Surjit Kumar Jyani said in an official release here on Monday.
He said the State government is committed towards better health of the people of the State.
Principal Secretary (Health) Vini Mahajan said the aim of this campaign is to reduce prevalence of tobacco or nicotine use in Punjab in order to reduce prevalence of non-communicable diseases.- PTI
