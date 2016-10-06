‘Nai Manzil’ for 75 youth from minority community

Under the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs’ Nai Manzil scheme, implemented at Jamia Senior Secondary School, the first batch of 75 students, mostly girls, who were either school dropouts or from the madrasa background, successfully completed their XII board certification.

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad felicitated the successful students, while enrolling a fresh batch of 100 students under the scheme, popularly known as the “rescue movement”.

Prof. Ahmad said the “successful implementation of this scheme goes to prove that the mandate of Jamia Millia Islamia is to make education accessible for all. The fact that we have been able to mainstream madrasa and school dropouts goes on to show that we have lived up to that promise”.

Encouraged by the success of the scheme, the Vice-Chancellor said he will approach the Ministry to make the programme more useful by making it skill-oriented.

Jamia Senior Secondary School Principal Muzaffar Hassan said 75 of the 87 students who appeared for the board exams after undergoing rigorous classroom teaching passed.

Of the 75, 15 students secured the first division and 64 have already enrolled themselves in different undergraduate and professional courses. Besides a fee waiver, free stationary and food, the students also get a stipend of Rs.4,000 per month.

The Nai Manzil scheme seeks to provide formal education and certification up to Class VIII or Class X through National Institute of Open Schooling or other State open schooling systems to youth from the minority communities who are school dropouts in order to help them obtain sustainable and gainful employment opportunities

