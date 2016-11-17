‘NCR economy is negatively impacted’

With Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 currency notes ceasing to legal tender, the NCR Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said that the economy in the NCR has almost come to a halt.

Attributing this due to non-availability of the new currency, the organisation has suggested that the government start the ‘Income Declaration Scheme’ again and ensure introduction of new currency in a planned manner over the next six months.

President of the organisation, H.P. Yadav said that bringing back the scheme would get the remaining black money into circulation.

Production hit

Mr. Yadav said in a press statement that micro and small industries might shut down because of this lack of cash flow. “Promoters are not able to pay workers - casual and contractual - due to non-availability of cash. As a result, the workers are not coming to work and are migrating to their native places. Also, a majority of them do not have bank accounts. This absenteeism is hampering production, and if this continues various industrial and commercial establishments may face closure. In the NCR, business worth hundreds of crores has already been affected. This might increase to thousands of crores if the trend continues,” said Mr. Yadav, adding that it could also create a problem of unemployment. He expressed hope that the government would take steps to support the micro, small and medium industries.

Mr. Yadav also said that transportation and logistics were being hampered as industries and trading houses were not getting raw material on time, making it difficult to ensure delivery of finished products on time. He said that existing orders may be cancelled given these conditions.

Banks unable to do their regular jobs

“Banks, too, are not able to do their regular jobs as most of their staff is involved in arranging and distributing cash. We are afraid that this situation may lead to recession. It can not be guaranteed that fake currency will not enter the economy again. The present crisis is negatively impacting the economy,” he added.

