Delhi

‘Mental illness remains a taboo’

The semi-urban area of Gurgaon Gaon, located just off the Railway Road here, is doing its bit to address the needs of its mentally-ill residents. National averages estimate that more than 1,000 of its 40,000 residents could be suffering from severe mental illnesses — schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder and deep depression. This affects not just the individuals, but also their families and the community at large.

Suresh Pandey (name changed), a resident of Gurgaon Gaon, has a 28-year-old son living with mental illness. Treatment at the Civil Hospital helped the son to an extent, but he could not lead a normal life.

The Sambandh Health Foundation in Sector 31 did offer hope in the form of a recovery programme, but this was not without challenges. Public transport was not convenient. Also, he needed to be accompanied by an attendant.

Expanding reach

To help Suresh’s family and others like him, the charitable trust has now set up a camp at the village. “It is a welcome step. Many people in India suffer from mental illness, but most are not willing to speak out. It is still a taboo,” said Sanjay Seth, head of the Foundation.

The trust started working in Gurugram just eight months ago and now plans to expand further in the city. “We aim to reach out to the maximum people. But this possible only with active support of the community, as was the case with Gurgaon Gaon,” said Mr. Seth.

Nancy Beck, who has been working with the Foundation for six years, said: “It is important to know that mental illness is treatable. It can happen to anyone. Though there is no cure for severe and chronic mental illness, the good news is that recovery is a possibility.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 4:59:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/%E2%80%98Mental-illness-remains-a-taboo%E2%80%99/article16438601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY