Make Shunglu report public: Gupta to Baijal

Delhi BJP legislators on Tuesday met newly sworn-in Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to bring the Shunglu Committee report on the AAP government’s files into the public domain and also sought his intervention in delay in delimitation of wards.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, accompanied by two other MLAs, met Mr. Baijal and asked him to form a monitoring committee to follow up his decisions on the report. “The BJP delegation urged the LG to bring Shunglu Committee Report in public domain at the earliest in public interest,” Mr. Gupta said. — Staff Reporter