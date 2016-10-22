‘Love note’ helps police track missing teen

A randomly scribbled message in a notebook of an adolescent girl, professing her “love” for a man, provided the police a much-needed clue in tracking down the 13-year-old who went missing on Wednesday evening.

Infatuated with a young man, the teenager from Malviya Nagar fought with her mother and left home, only to find the man counselling her to return. She next headed to a church that she visited often and spent the night there. Back home, her worried parents and the policemen decided to go through her class notes to get some clue about her whereabouts.

A senior police officer said the girl left home after a fight with her mother. She told her mother that she was going to a nearby market, but didn’t return till late night.

Her parents then reported the matter to the police who began tracking her location through her mobile phone. She was found to be moving to different locations in south Delhi which left the police perplexed, said a senior police officer.

All through she did not answer calls barring one where she told a police officer that she did not know where she was and thereafter her phone was switched off, making things more difficult for the police.

It was early on Thursday that the policemen began searching her notebooks and found “Sumit, I love you” scribbled on a page. The police questioned her parents, but they said that they didn't know anyone by that name.

The police then found Sumit’s number and tried to reach him but he did not answer the call. On Friday, when the police finally managed to find Sumit, he purportedly told them that the girl had become infatuated with him. She met him at a garments shop where he was working and fallen for him, but he kept rejecting her advances.

