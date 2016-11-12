‘Limit size of cash holdings’

: The Chairman and the Vice-Chairman of the SIT on black money on Friday wrote to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley saying that the benefits of the demonetisation plan announced by the government could be short-lived if it did not limit the permissible size of cash holdings and the value of transactions.
“The recommendation relating to putting a limit on cash holding is specially important in this regard since with the introduction of Rs. 2,000 notes, it shall be easier to store large amounts of money in cash,” the letter read. “If no limit on cash holding is imposed, we may lose the benefits of demonetisation quite soon,” the letter added. Justice M.B. Shah and Justice Arijit Pasayat wrote that the Central Board of Direct Taxes should be informed immediately if large cash deposits were made in any account above a particular threshold.
“The threshold need not be made public, or it shall encourage people who deposit black money to do so below the threshold prescribed,” the letter said.
