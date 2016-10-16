‘L-G threatening to unleash CBI on us’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday claimed that Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung is openly threatening to unleash the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) upon the democratically elected government of Delhi.

The statement comes a day after the L-G rejected its request to dissolve the Shunglu Committee. The three-member committee was set up by Mr. Jung to examine 400 files pertaining to decisions the Delhi government has taken since it came to power.

On Saturday, the L-G extended the tenure of the three-member committee till 2 December.

“New low”

In a statement, the AAP government termed the extension a “new low in the already blatant politicisation and misuse of the CBI” and added that “it unmasks the ulterior motive behind setting up of the Shunglu Committee, whose formation was in violation of the Constitution of India and the GNCTD Act”.

The Council of Ministers of the Delhi government had also noted that the panel’s “illegal functioning was crippling various ongoing projects of public welfare”.

The government claimed that instead of addressing the Constitutional issues of legality and propriety raised by the Delhi government, Mr. Jung is choosing to respond in an unconstitutional and partisan manner, and termed the L-G’s public statement a “deep crisis” in federal democracy.

“Increasingly, the high offices of Governors and Lieutenant-Governors are being politically misused to sabotage democratically elected governments,” the government said in its statement.

The AAP government reiterated its advice to dissolve the panel and “ward off any attempt to create a constitutional crisis in the Capital”.