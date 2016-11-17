‘Justice Krishna Iyer was a rebel with a cause, without pause’

Justice Krishna Iyer Free Legal Aid Cell and Capital Foundation Society celebrated the legendary jurist’s 101st birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the society’s chairman Justice (retired) A. K. Patnaik said that Justice Krishna Iyer encouraged debates on issues of public policy: “His thinking and judgments were in tune with the preamble, fundamental rights and directive principles as enshrined in the Constitution, focussing on the common man.”

“In the first decades the judges came from the old conservative society, they focussed on legal matters like property rights. With Justice Krishna the trend changed. He focussed on the socio-economic justice aspect of the Constitution. A new jurisprudence developed that thought of the common man,” said Justice Patnaik.

The society also conferred a Life-Time Achievement Award to Padma Bhushan P.P. Rao, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

Guest of honour N. Ravi, former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu , recounted his long association with Justice Krishna Iyer.

‘Compassionate, erudite’

“When we think of Justice Iyer, his erudition, writings, his compassion, we can speak only in superlative terms. Here was a man who started out with the legal profession, stepped for a while into politics and then moved controversially to the highest court of land,” said Mr. Ravi.

“Two words come to mind when one speaks of Justice Krishna Iyer: compassion and erudition. He was a judge whose pronouncements came straight from the heart. He also felt bound by Constitutional norms…my contact with him developed after he stepped down from the Bench and turned a commentator on public policy,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said in his frequent interactions with Justice Krishna Iyer, what came through was a strong sense of outrage over injustice to the poor, over the exploitation and the display of arrogance of power. He wrote over 70 articles in The Hindu , besides issuing statements that contributed tremendously to the public discourse.

Professor Upendra Baxi described Justice as a “rebel with cause, without pause”.

He focussed on the socio-economic justice aspect of the Constitution. A new jurisprudence developed that thought of the common man

Justice Krishna Iyer Free Legal Aid Cell and Capital Foundation Society celebrated his 101st birth anniversary