‘Jung’s order on lawyers shameless’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday termed as “shameless” the Lt Governor’s order revoking the appointment of a panel of 15 SC lawyers to represent the Delhi government.

“L-G has shamelessly cancelled the appointments of all the advocates and passed an order in writing saying that the lawyers will be from the Central government’s panel. It essentially means the Centre will decide not only those who will represent them but those who will represent Delhi as well,” Kejriwal told reporters. - PTI