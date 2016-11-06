‘Jung’s order on lawyers shameless’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday termed as “shameless” the Lt Governor’s order revoking the appointment of a panel of 15 SC lawyers to represent the Delhi government.
“L-G has shamelessly cancelled the appointments of all the advocates and passed an order in writing saying that the lawyers will be from the Central government’s panel. It essentially means the Centre will decide not only those who will represent them but those who will represent Delhi as well,” Kejriwal told reporters. - PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor