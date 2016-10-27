‘JNU student died of brain haemorrhage’

A pall of gloom descended on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Wednesday morning after a final-year Ph.D student J.R. Philemon Chiru’s decomposed body was found in his hostel room late on Tuesday night.

Police said the preliminary autopsy report did not indicate any foul play and hence no FIR has been filed.

“The student died of a brain haemorrhage. It was possibly because of excessive consumption of alcohol,” said Ishwar Singh, DCP (South).

Sources in the police said some medicines were also found in the hostel room of the deceased.

“We checked those medicines to find they were the pills that you get over the counter for usual medical problems. It had no connection to the death,” said an investigator.

The 35-year-old native of Senapati district of Manipur was staying in the Brahmaputra hostel and pursuing his Ph.D in West Asia Studies at the School of International Studies.

Condolence meets

The university organised a condolence meet in the afternoon and another condolence meet was held in the evening at Brahmaputra hostel mess.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from the JNU community and outside. His friends described Mr. Chiru as a man who was good at heart and always willing to help.

While most residents of the hostel refused to comment on what the police had said about the deceased being a heavy drinker, his friend Pori Saikia took to social media to defend the habits of her friend.

New Year’s resolution

In a public post, sharing conversations she had with Mr. Chiru, Ms. Saikia said that just a couple of weeks back he had told her that he was going strong with his New Year’s resolution of not drinking and was determined to crack the UPSC.

“Still going strong on my promise. I have lost almost 10 kgs and have been eating good and exercising too,” Mr. Chiru had shared with her.

Mr. Chiru’s body was found by a few students who broke the door in front of university security guards after some students of the hostel complained of foul smell emanating from his room on Tuesday evening.

He had been missing for the past three days, but nobody had suspected that anything was amiss.

Given the extent of decomposition of the body, Mr. Chiru was dead for at least two days, the police said.

