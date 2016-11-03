‘Illegal’ construction: HC seeks govt’s reply

: The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over a plea seeking demolition of a factory, allegedly built illegally on government land, near the protected area of the historic Tughlakabad village.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notices to the government and the ASI, asking them to file their response by January 13, the next date of hearing.

The plea has alleged that a factory has been built illegally on government land in Tughlakabad and the concerned authorities should return the land to the ASI.

SC order ‘violation’

It claimed that despite the SC's February 2016 order declaring the whole of Tughlakabad as protected, illegal construction was still being carried out. "The SC has directed the ASI not to allow any land grabbing in the said protected area and public land. Despite the direction... there was unauthorised construction on the aforesaid land falling within the protected area of ASI," said the plea, filed by Vikas Bakshi, president of an NGO.During the hearing on the plea, advocate Shakil Akhtar, appearing for the petitioner, referred to the February 4 apex court order descri