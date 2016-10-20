‘Govt has failed to maintain roads, flyovers’

Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay on Tuesday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government of failing to use budgetary provisions leading to the “dismal state” of roads and flyovers under the Public Works Department.
“The Kejriwal government keeps crying that the Centre is not allowing them to work, but the PWD is a department where there is no interference of the Centre. In Delhi’s Budget for 2016-17, the Public Works Department has a budgetary provision of Rs.4,200 crore, out of which hardly Rs.850 crore have been used for the upkeep or development of the roads,” Mr. Upadhyay said. The result of this inefficiency, the BJP leader said, was the reason behind the multitude of potholes on the streets of New Delhi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor