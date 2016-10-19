‘Govt has failed to maintain roads, flyovers’

Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay on Tuesday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government of failing to use budgetary provisions leading to the “dismal state” of roads and flyovers under the Public Works Department.

“The Kejriwal government keeps crying that the Centre is not allowing them to work, but the PWD is a department where there is no interference of the Centre. In Delhi’s Budget for 2016-17, the Public Works Department has a budgetary provision of Rs.4,200 crore, out of which hardly Rs.850 crore have been used for the upkeep or development of the roads,” Mr. Upadhyay said.

The result of this inefficiency, the BJP leader said, was the reason behind the multitude of pot holes on the Capital’s streets.

Security in markets

Meanwhile, Mr. Upadhyay urged Police Commissioner Alok Kumar to ensure regular patrolling of all wholesale and retail markets of Delhi keeping the upcoming festive season in mind.

“After the recent cross border incident, it is important that visible and heavy police cordon be provided to major markets to deter miscreants,” Mr. Upadhyay said.