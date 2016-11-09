‘Give free masks to children’

: Lawyer Vardhman Kaushik on Tuesday said the Delhi government should, as a punitive measure, provide free masks to school children and senior citizens since it has failed to implement the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on air pollution.

Mr. Kaushik told an NGT bench headed by chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar that it should direct schools to ensure that children wear the masks. It also demanded that a penalty be imposed on the authorities for not complying with the orders of the tribunal to curb air pollution.

— Staff Reporter