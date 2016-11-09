‘Give free masks to children’

: Lawyer Vardhman Kaushik on Tuesday said the Delhi government should, as a punitive measure, provide free masks to school children and senior citizens since it has failed to implement the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on air pollution.
Mr. Kaushik told an NGT bench headed by chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar that it should direct schools to ensure that children wear the masks. It also demanded that a penalty be imposed on the authorities for not complying with the orders of the tribunal to curb air pollution.
— Staff Reporter
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor