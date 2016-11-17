‘Encroachment’: HC calls Saket SDM

: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Saket, to be personally present in court to explain why no demarcation has been done on the forests in Mehrauli Archaeological Park — which contains over hundreds of protected monuments — despite its orders.

“SDM, Saket shall be personally present in the court to answer as to why demarcation ordered by us almost a year ago has not been carried out,” ordered a bench headed by Justice B.D. Ahmed.

‘No action’

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) told the bench that nothing has been done by the SDM concerned, even as forests are being encroached upon on the western side. It added that the near 200 acre park, with heritage sites from the 11th to 19th century is at threat.

Meanwhile, SDM, Hauz Khas had appeared before the court in the absence of SDM, Saket. He said as they have “only one kanungo (inspector), who is busy in carrying out demarcation of other areas threatened by encroachment, the orders of the high court could not be executed”.

The DDA also said there was some dispute on the ownership of plots in the area. At this, INTACH said it was concerned only about the archaeological park.

Court orders

In June, 2016, The Hindu had highlighted how even the monuments like Zafar Mahal at the congested Mehrauli area were a “crumbling glory”.

Last year, in various orders from April to November, the Delhi High Court had asked the Centre, the city government as well as municipal authorities and DDA to ensure that the forests in Mehrauli Archaeological Park are protected from encroachment by building a boundary wall at its western and southern sides.

INTACH, in its plea, has said, "The monuments of the park range from grand structures like Quli Khans tomb, Balbans Tomb, Maulana Jamalis mosque and tomb and Rajon ki Baoli, to several minor monuments that together constitute a huge cultural asset and potential heritage recreation space for the city."

The NGO also said the park had been encroached upon at several places.