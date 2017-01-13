Delhi

‘Dowry a menace, makes woman’s life hell’

: Stating that dowry demands lead to situations where a woman is considered a “business venture from where profits can be yielded”, a court here sentenced a man to three years’ imprisonment for harassing his wife.

The court also awarded one-year imprisonment to the brother-in-law and sister-in-law of the victim for the same offence.

Compensation awarded

It also ordered a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the woman, out of which ₹2 lakh will be paid by the husband, while ₹1lakh each by the other two convicts. “Dowry is a social menace. Every newly married woman enters her matrimonial home with a lot of dreams, hopes and aspirations, but greed for dowry makes her life a living hell,’’ Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon observed in her order.

Probation denied

The court refused to grant the benefit of probation to the convicts, saying it was not a repetitive kind of offence and must be dealt seriously. According to the prosecution, the man, a resident of Rohini, had married the woman in November 1991, and soon after their marriage, he along with his family members started harassing her to bring more dowry.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:09:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/%E2%80%98Dowry-a-menace-makes-woman%E2%80%99s-life-hell%E2%80%99/article17031059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY