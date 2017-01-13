‘Dowry a menace, makes woman’s life hell’

: Stating that dowry demands lead to situations where a woman is considered a “business venture from where profits can be yielded”, a court here sentenced a man to three years’ imprisonment for harassing his wife.

The court also awarded one-year imprisonment to the brother-in-law and sister-in-law of the victim for the same offence.

Compensation awarded

It also ordered a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the woman, out of which ₹2 lakh will be paid by the husband, while ₹1lakh each by the other two convicts. “Dowry is a social menace. Every newly married woman enters her matrimonial home with a lot of dreams, hopes and aspirations, but greed for dowry makes her life a living hell,’’ Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon observed in her order.

Probation denied

The court refused to grant the benefit of probation to the convicts, saying it was not a repetitive kind of offence and must be dealt seriously. According to the prosecution, the man, a resident of Rohini, had married the woman in November 1991, and soon after their marriage, he along with his family members started harassing her to bring more dowry.