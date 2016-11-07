‘Don’t turn Delhi into police state’

: Missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed’s mother and some students were dragged away by the police on Sunday when they tried to organise a peaceful march to India Gate to seek justice for him.

While the Delhi Police did not allow the protest to be carried out by barricading all roads leading to India Gate, photographs and videos of Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees being detained by the police created a stir on social media.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on whose call the protest was organised, and other political leaders condemned the police action.

“Students were 2 protest at India Gate 2day 4 Najeeb. Police blocked all roads 2 Ind Gate,huge inconvenience. Don't convert Del into pol state [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Strong resistance

While students of JNU who had left campus by bus were detained in the vehicle itself before reaching India Gate, those who chose to gather on their own were detained outside the National Archives on Janpath. A delegation of students trying to reach the venue from Jamia Millia Islamia were detained near Mandi House. The protesters were taken to various police stations across the capital.

Mr. Kerjiwal, on learning that Ms. Nafees had been detained and taken to the Mayapuri police station, went there to show his support. Ms. Nafees, however, had been sent home by then.

Meanwhile, after being released, students gathered at the Mandir Marg police station and Mayapuri police station to continue their protest.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said the police had requested JNUSU in writing not to assemble near India Gate as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were in force but students affiliated to NSUI and other organisations also joined them.

‘Students disobeyed’

Responding to allegations that students and Najeeb’s mother had been manhandled, the police said, “Despite being advised to assemble at Jantar Mantar, they started assembling around India Gate. They were persuaded not to move towards India Gate. When they didn't agree, they were taken to the Mayapuri police station.”

They clarified that Ms. Nafees was attended to by women police officers and was dropped home by them.