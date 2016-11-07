‘Cong, BJP goons stopping us from doing work’

Calling the BJP and the Congress ‘ gundas ’ (goons), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Opposition has come together to stop his government from doing work. Speaking at the Wazirpur ghat on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Sunday, Mr. Kejriwal said that despite limited resources, the Delhi government is performing really well and this has irked his political opponents.

With the Delhi Municipal polls slated for next year in April, Chhath Puja in the city has become a political platform for the parties as the Purvanchalis (people from eastern UP, Bihar and Jharkhand) comprise around 40 lakh voters and can swing the election results.

“These goons of the BJP and the Congress aren’t letting us work. We won 67 seats of the 70 Assembly constituencies. This hasn’t gone down well with them,” he said.

Kejriwal thumps his chest

This year, the Delhi government had sanctioned funds for construction of permanent ghats in the city.

“Earlier, there were just 60 ghats. But by next Chhath Puja, there will be 300 permanent ghats,” the Chief Minister promised. Special fund of Rs.3 crore for the ghats of Shalimar Bagh and Wazirpur have been earmarked.

“You all had voted for us and we are doing our best for the welfare of the people,” Mr Kejriwal said. Listing out the achievements of his government, Mr. Kejriwal said that he carries the list of all poll promises he made before the Delhi Assembly elections on his mobile phone and checks it every morning.

“But the BJP and the Congress goons are after me. When you pray for yourself, please pray for me as well.”

CM refuses to accpet L-G’s decision on DERC chief

Mr. Kejriwal has publicly refused to accept the Lieutenant-Governor’s decision to remove Krishna Saini as DERC Chairman.

“There’s a big conspiracy to increase power tariff in Delhi. We all know one of the power discom is run by Anil Ambani, who is a good friend of Narendra Modi. The Centre wants to favour them by hiking the power rates. But we will not let this happen. I don’t accept L-G’s decision to remove an honest officer. He was doing good work- electricity bills had come down, the discoms were penalised for power cuts for more than two hours,” Mr Kejriwal said.

