‘Check pollution near Kaushambi’

: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to inform them about the steps that have been taken to check the worsening ambient air quality near Kaushambi township on Delhi-UP border.

Affidavit

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar on Thursday asked the DMRC to file an affidavit stating the steps it was taking to ensure that it does not generate pollution from its yard near Sahibabad Industrial area.

The green panel was hearing a petition filed by the Kaushambi Apartments Residents’ Welfare Association that contended that the presence of two bus terminus (Anand Vihar and Kaushambi) within 200 metres of each other had aggravated pollution.

Decongest

Pollution here is caused due to vehicular congestion and Metro work and services. The green court has also asked the UP State transport secretary to meet officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and look at mechanisms to decongest the area near Kaushambi bus depot.

It also directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to file a status report on steps it has taken regarding pollution, dumping of municipal solid waste and generation of pollution by other means.

The matter has been listed for hearing on November 11.