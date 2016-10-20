‘Centre harassing AAP for doing good work’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked the Centre for “harassing” Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLAs and its leaders. The statement came after Matiala MLA Gulab Singh was granted bail on Tuesday and the High Court quashed the FIR against Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain.

“Gulab gets bail today. FIR agnst Imran quashed by Del HC yesterday. What purpose is srved? Centre harassing us bcoz Del govt doing gud work [sic]” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

At a press conference, the AAP leaders slammed the Delhi Police for arresting their MLA on “false” charges. On Sunday, Gulab Singh was held in Gujarat in connection with an extortion case, making him the 14th AAP MLA to be arrested till date.

“The court has slammed the Delhi Police for lying and arresting Gulab Singh. We hope Narendra Modi’s police have got the message,” said AAP leader Ashish Khetan. He said that Mr. Singh had written a letter to the Delhi Police on October 10, stating that after AAP’s Surat rally on Sunday, he will be at the police station for questioning in the case and go to the court on October 18.

“But the police hid the letter from the court and arrested him,” said Mr. Khetan. AAP leaders said there is a crisis in Delhi as the government is not able to work and their MLAs are arrested on spurious charges without police investigation.

Leaders cry foul

“Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have unleashed all agencies on us. They are misusing the police, Anti- Corruption Branch (ACB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (I-T) department. Our MLAs are arrested like they are the biggest criminals in the city. The police cannot even keep them in custody for more than two-three days as the court doesn’t find any merit in their case,” said Mr Khetan.

The AAP leaders also said that crime rate in the city is going up, particularly against women, but the police are busy ”conspiring” against members of their party. “We appeal to Mr. Modi to let us work and he should also do some work for the welfare of the people of this country. People have lot of expectations from Mr. Kejriwal but the Centre is not letting him work,” said Mr. Khetan.

