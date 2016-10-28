‘CM crossed limits of decency wih thulla remark’

: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has “crossed all limits of decency” by allegedly using the insulting word ‘Thulla’ for Delhi policemen in an interview, a Delhi Police constable told the High Court on Wednesday.

In his reply filed before Justice Mukta Gupta, Delhi Police Constable Anil Kumar Taneja sought dismissal of a plea filed by Mr. Kejriwal, seeking stay and setting aside of a trial court’s order summoning him in a criminal defamation complaint against him. Mr. Taneja, who has filed the criminal defamation complaint against the AAP leader, claimed that by referring to policemen as ‘Thulla’, Mr. Kejriwal “has intentionally insulted the entire Delhi Police force as a whole and caused unnecessary provocation of the police personnel in Delhi”.

“Being the Chief Minister of Delhi, which is a constitutional position, the petitioner [Mr. Kejriwal] has immense influence and reach across public domain. His words definitely impact the public at large and the personnel of Delhi Police,” he said.

“Therefore, by using such a derogatory and insulting word, hehas crossed all limits of decency while uttering such words on a famous national hindi news channel, that too in an interview being telecast at prime time...,” he said in his reply filed through advocate L N Rao.

“Lowered the image”

Seeking dismissal of Kejriwal’s plea, Mr. Taneja claimed that the word used by the Chief Minister was sufficient to harm his reputation in the eyes of the general public and “lowered the image” of the Delhi Police as a whole.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, the counsel appearing for Mr. Kejriwal sought more time to file an affidavit in the matter. The court fixed the matter for hearing on February 21 next year.

The court had earlier issued notice to the constable and sought his response on the Chief Minister’s plea. The High Court in July had asked Mr. Kejriwal to explain the meaning of word ‘thulla’ he allegedly used against policemen while staying the trial court’s order. The word used by Mr. Kejriwal was a Hindi word and the high court wanted to know its meaning as it does not exist in the dictionary. Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel had told the court that the word ‘Thulla’ was not used against all policemen but against those indulging in wrong practices. PTI