Delhi

‘Black Diwali’

Thousands of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees have decided to observe a ‘Black Diwali’ this year due to alleged financial discrimination.

Stating that the DTC had not provided bonus arrears despite a Central government directive, the employees said their daily allowance was also held back.

DTC Mazdoor Morcha spokesperson K.C. Malik said: “The DTC failed to keep its word on the Seventh Pay Cmmission and other financial arrears, which are causing difficulties for all employees, especially retired ones.”

Transport Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to reassure the DTC employees that he was aware of their demands.

“Bonus to DTC employees declared will be paid in two days,” he tweeted.

