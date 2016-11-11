‘Ban likely to curb capitation menace in education’

‘Ban to curb capitation menace in education’

The demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes is a bold initiative to make the economy stronger and is expected to curb the capitation menace in the education sector, noted academicians said on Thursday.

In a bid to fight against black money, fake currency, corruption and terror financing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes on Tuesday night.

As many as 31 faculty members from IIT-Madras lauded the initiative.

“Bank notes in circulation have been increasing rapidly over the last five years, growing as much as 40 per cent and contributing to inflation. We, therefore, welcome the government’s war on black money by pronouncing the existing currency notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 as no longer valid,” they said.

“Even the education sector has been impacted by this, with college seats being sold for a fee,” they added.

The total cash in circulation in the form of these two sets of demonitised notes is believed to be about Rs.14 trillion.

— PTI